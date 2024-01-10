INDIANAPOLIS — More than 100 area restaurants will offer deals and special menus for two weeks as part of the Devour Indy Winterfest event.
It kicks off on Monday, Jan. 22, and runs through Sunday, Feb. 4. Devour Indy Winterfest gives diners the chance to get a three-course meal at a discounted price at some of the Indy area’s best restaurants. The event benefits Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana.
Ruth’s Chris Steak House, for example, offers a three-course lunch for $34 per person that includes a starter, an entrée with a side and a dessert.
Condado Tacos‘ three-course meal costs $22 per diner and includes a drink, dip and entrée.
For $20, an individual diner at Bru Burger can get an appetizer and a burger.
Below are the participating restaurants arranged by location. The links point to their Devour Indy menus; as of this writing, some restaurants were still finalizing their offerings.
Downtown
- 1933 Lounge Above St. Elmo
- Agave & Rye
- Bluebeard
- Bru Burger Bar
- Clustertruck
- Columbia Club
- Condado Tacos
- Festiva
- Flatiron On Penn
- FortyFive Degrees
- Gallery on 16th
- Gallery Pastry Bar
- Geraldine’s Supper Club and Lounge
- Harry Izzy’s (Downtown)
- Kan-Kan
- Livery
- Louvino Mass Ave
- Maialina Italian Kitchen + Bar
- Mesh on Mass
- Modita
- Nesso Italian Kitchen
- Pier 48 Fish House & Oyster
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House
- Skyline Club
- Slapfish
- St. Elmo Steak House
- Tavern At The Point
- Taxman Cityway
- Ten Hands Social Bar & Eatery
- The Fountain Room
- The Tap Mass Ave
- Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar
- Union 50
- Vida
Midtown
- 317 BBQ
- Cholita
- Clustertruck
- Condado Tacos
- Delicia
- Diavola
- Gallery Pastry Shop
- Gather 22 Featuring Byrne’s Grilled Pizza
- Half Liter BBQ
- Hoagies and Hops/Chilly Water Tap Room
- Sahm’s Place
- The Jazz Kitchen
- The Northside Social
- The Quarter
North Side
- 101 Beer Kitchen
- 1830 Chophouse
- 1933 Lounge by St. Elmo
- 317 Burger
- Big Lug Canteen
- Bru Burger Bar
- Byrne’s Grilled Pizza
- Clustertruck
- Condado Tacos
- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
- Grindstone on the Monon
- Grindstone Public House
- Harry and Izzy’s
- HC Tavern + Kitchen
- Herculean Meal Prep
- Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
- Kona Grill
- Livery
- Matt the Miller’s Tavern
- Michaelangelo’s Italian Bistro
- Noah Grant’s Grill House and Oyster Bar
- Ocean Prime
- Osteria by Fabio Viviani
- Peterson’s Restaurant
- Prime 47 Carmel
- Provision
- Ramen Ray
- Rockstone & Big Lug Tap Room
- Sangiovese Ristorante
- Seasons 52
- Slapfish
- Stone Creek Dining Company
- Sullivan’s Steakhouse
- Taxman Fortville
- The Loft Restaurant at Traders Point Creamery
- The Nesst Steakhouse
- The Roost
- Tijuana Flats Tex-Mex
- Tipsy Mermaid Conch House and Cocktails
- Tucci’s Carmel
South Side
- Bru Burger Bar
- Oasis Diner
- Pizza & Libations
- Stone Creek Dining Company
- Taxman Bargersville
- Up Cellar
West Side
- Boulder Creek Dining Company
- Bru Burger Bar
- Charbonos
- Grindstone Charley’s
- Oasis Diner
- Siam Thai Cuisine
- Stone Creek Dining Company
- The Prewitt