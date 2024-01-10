INDIANAPOLIS — More than 100 area restaurants will offer deals and special menus for two weeks as part of the Devour Indy Winterfest event.

It kicks off on Monday, Jan. 22, and runs through Sunday, Feb. 4. Devour Indy Winterfest gives diners the chance to get a three-course meal at a discounted price at some of the Indy area’s best restaurants. The event benefits Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House, for example, offers a three-course lunch for $34 per person that includes a starter, an entrée with a side and a dessert.

Condado Tacos‘ three-course meal costs $22 per diner and includes a drink, dip and entrée.

For $20, an individual diner at Bru Burger can get an appetizer and a burger.

Below are the participating restaurants arranged by location. The links point to their Devour Indy menus; as of this writing, some restaurants were still finalizing their offerings.

Downtown

Midtown

North Side

South Side

West Side