MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana man died after falling from a tree stand while hunting for deer.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, 57-year-old Kevin Leech of Heltonville was hunting in a climbing tree stand when it malfunctioned, causing him to fall.

A fellow hunter discovered Leech and alerted emergency personnel. The incident happened Saturday in Morgan-Monroe State Forest in the area of Bruce Lane near State Road 45.

Leech was pronounced dead at the scene. DNR said he was not wearing a full-body safety harness.

An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death.