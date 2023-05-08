MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – Two turkey hunters were injured after being shot by another hunter over the weekend.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the incident happened Saturday morning at Morgan-Monroe State Forest.

Shawn Hooper, 51, of Fishers, fired in the direction of a 31-year-old Indianapolis man and a 34-year-old Danville man after misidentifying them, DNR said.

The men suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both refused medical treatment at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Indiana conservation officers said the incident serves as a reminder that hunters should always identify the target and what is in front and behind it before shooting while in the field.