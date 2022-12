OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat.

According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County.

After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one of the bobcats but did not injure the other.

He was issued a summons to appear in Owen County court.

We have reached out to DNR to learn what exactly he was charged with.