OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A wanted, Indiana man was arrested this week after Indiana DNR says he trespassed on an Owen County property while hiding from officers and illegally harvesting ginseng without a shirt on.

Indiana DNR posted Tuesday afternoon that Conservation Officers were involved in the search for and arrest of a man wanted out of Putnam County that was on the run in Owen County.

Ginseng found (via DNR)

District 5 Indiana Conservation Officers were helping search for the suspect when DNR said they were contacted by a concerned homeowner that reported an unknown man in their yard.

The man, according to the homeowner, was shirtless and used a neighbor’s garden hose before running away from their yard.

Near the garden hose, DNR said officers found wild ginseng root wrapped in a shirt.

DNR said a K9 officer was called and that officers were then led on a 1.8-mile track. Eventually, the man was located.

The man arrested (via DNR)

“K9 Finn flushed the ginseng digger out to an awaiting [officer],” DNR said. “After a foot pursuit, the male was taken into custody.”

The man, who was not identified by DNR in the post, was arrested and charged with:

harvesting ginseng in a closed season,

resisting law enforcement,

and criminal trespass.

According to DNR, officers later discovered that the man also had an active arrest warrant out of Putnam County.

For more information from DNR on ginseng harvesting and its legality, click here.