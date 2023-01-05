ELWOOD, Ind. — The contents of a black duffel bag found in between two children during a traffic stop in Elwood culminated in charges for an Anderson man and woman, according to investigators.

Police found nearly 10 ounces of marijuana, 39 glass containers of hash oil, several vape pens and cartridges, and around $660 in U.S. currency, as well as items associated with the selling and distribution of drugs like plastic bags and scales, court documents stated.

An Elwood police officer pulled over Joshua Callon on January 1 due to his vehicle not displaying a license plate.

In a probable cause affidavit, the officer said he could detect the odor of marijuana coming from Callon’s vehicle through the officer’s rolled down window.

When asked about the presence of marijuana, Callon reportedly told police it was marijuana leftovers or “shake.”

Joshua Callon booking photo Alanah Dougherty booking photo

Callon and a female passenger, Alanah Dougherty, were told to exit the vehicle, while two children (ages 3 and 6) remained in the back seat.

A police K9 detected marijuana in the vehicle, and a search netted “numerous smoking devices with burnt marijuana,” plus unsmoked marijuana.

The Elwood officer then retrieved the previously mentioned black duffel bag from between the children’s car seats.

“Once the children were removed from the vehicle I observed marijuana residue/shake all over the back seat area where the children’s car seats were,” the officer wrote in the affidavit.

Callon later told police everything they found in the vehicle was his.

Callon and Dougherty were charged with neglect of a dependent and dealing marijuana between 30 grams and 10 pounds.

Their next court date is scheduled for April.