RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man was arrested after reportedly running over his dad with an SUV, according to court documents.

Tollie Beaty, 23, was charged with Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon, a Level 5 Felony, after reportedly hitting his dad with a black 2005 Dodge Durango.

Officers from the Richmond Police Department were dispatched to the 100 block of Fort Wayne Avenue in Richmond on August 20 at approximately 2:55 a.m. on a report of unknown problem. The dispatcher only reported that the caller frantically kept screaming, “Hit and run. He just hit me,” until the call eventually disconnected.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers noticed an agitated man pacing back and forth. The man was identified as Martin Beaty. When Martin calmed down he was able to tell investigators that his son, Tollie, struck him with a vehicle then took off, “He turned the truck and just hit me! He tried to murder me! I was scared to death he was going to kill me!”

After a thorough investigation and receiving testimonies from multiple witnesses on the scene, police were able to speak with Tollie. However, while speaking with Tollie, the officer advised that, “there was video evidence and witnesses that contradict his story.” At this time, one of his family members recommended that he get a lawyer. Tollie then stopped answering questions.

The SUV was reportedly found in an alley with visible handprints and smearing on the car.

Tollie was transported in a patrol car to the Wayne County Jail.