FISHERS, Ind. — Court docs show a mother was handcuffed in front of her 12-year-old daughter this week by Noblesville Police Department officers trying to recover a vehicle they incorrectly believed was stolen out of Indianapolis.

A woman was sitting in a Chick-fil-A drive-thru in Fishers with her 12-year-old daughter around 4:23 p.m. Tuesday when NPD officers reportedly swarmed her silver Hyundai Tuscan with weapons drawn.

It turns out, however, that NPD located the wrong vehicle as part of its efforts to find a car that was reported as stolen from Indianapolis on Sept. 11. This, NPD officers wrote in their police report, was likely a result of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department inserting the incorrect person and vehicle into a stolen vehicle report the department previously filed.

According to a police report filed by NPD, officers were notified on Sept. 12 that a stolen vehicle was traveling westward on Campus Parkway from I-69.

The officers consulted with the National Crime Information Center (NCIS) to learn more information about the supposedly stolen vehicle. The report stated that officers found contact information listed for a woman with the first name Amber within the system.

Officers proceeded to call this woman who confirmed that her vehicle was still missing. The NPD report said officers were treating this as a high-risk stop as the NCIC report stated that a firearm was also reported as stolen along with the vehicle.

The police report said that officers observed the Hyundai pull into a Chick-fil-A on Bergen Boulevard. This was the moment when officers surrounded the vehicle with their weapons drawn.

The report goes on to state that Amber was placed in handcuffs. The 12-year-old was not placed in handcuffs after the woman explained that she was her daughter, according to police.

The detained driver informed NPD that she had never reported her vehicle as being stolen and that she had not recently spoken with an NPD sergeant on the phone.

The woman provided her phone number to officers on the scene and it did not match the number listed in the NCIC report containing information about the stolen vehicle out of Indianapolis.

The number featured in the NCIC report was traced back to a woman identified as Ambra who resides in Indianapolis.

“I suspect IMPD input the incorrect person and vehicle with very similar names into their stolen vehicle report, and subsequently into NCIC/IDACS,” a portion of the report said.

The police report concluded by stating that officers removed Amber’s vehicle from the NCIC system so this error would not be repeated. Officers also provided the woman with the numbers IMPD and NPD used to file their respective reports.