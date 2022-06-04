MUNCIE, Ind. — A 9-month-old boxer that went missing this week from a Muncie dog boarding facility has been found and reunited with her family.

Harley, Melissa Davis and Patrick Carroll’s young puppy, was dropped off around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday at Wagglebottoms in Muncie before leaving for a trip. The next morning, the business’ owner called Davis saying Harley was nowhere to be found.

Since the discovery that Harley was missing, community members, family, police and Wagglebottoms employees have been working tirelessly to find her. Early Saturday morning, she was found.

According to a post from the Wagglebottoms Facebook page, after a 42-hour community search Harley was found and has since been reunited with her family. She had a vet appointment at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at her regular clinic for a wellness visit and her family is awaiting results.

“We are so relieved that this story has a happy ending,” the post from Wagglebottoms read. “Thank you first and foremost to Harley’s owner Melissa Davis, who kept in contact with me throughout the process and made sure we had all the information we needed. Thank you to Jami Brown with Muncie Police, Muncie Animal Care and Services, and Kherri Clements with On The Run Lost Dog Recovery, who each lent their time, resources and expertise to the search.”

According to the post, Wagglebottoms staff has identified the issue that led to Harley escaping.

“We believe we figured out where the problem was, and it has been addressed,” the post read. “Harley was let out for the night, was let back inside, and I know this because her bedding was in there, and the kennel door was shut. Every night, we place bedding down as soon as the dogs are let in for the night. She jumped out of the top, and got out while we were letting our MACS fosters out.”

The business was in the process of training new employees the night Harley escaped, the post added. This likely contributed to her being able to leave and is also being addressed, the post read.