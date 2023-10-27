INDIANAPOLIS — A self-proclaimed pro-America online marketplace will host its first official Town Hall in Indianapolis early next month, featuring an Indiana Congressman as well as a son of a former President.

According to a news release, PublicSq will host U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind District 3 and Donald Trump Jr. for a town hall at 5 p.m. on Nov. 6. The event will be hosted at the Nevermore Union Station, located at 302 S Meridian St.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 23: Donald Trump Jr., son of former President Donald Trump, talks to members of the media following the first debate of the GOP primary season hosted by FOX News at the Fiserv Forum on August 23, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Eight presidential hopefuls squared off in the first Republican debate as former U.S. President Donald Trump, currently facing indictments in four locations, declined to participate in the event. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, and Representative Jim Banks (R), Republican of Indiana, holds a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, June 9, 2022. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Michael Seifert, the founder and chief executive officer of PublicSq, will be conducting the conversation, according to the release. Individuals are able to RSVP for the event here.

PublicSq is “a pro-America online marketplace,” according to its website, “offering over 70,000 values-aligned businesses and services to over 1.5 million users.” The company’s mission is to build a “parallel economy rooted in… traditional values.”

“PublicSq. connects freedom-loving Americans with businesses that refuse to bow to governmental overreach in direct opposition to Constitutional rights and the woke ideology taking over corporations,” the website read. “Businesses on the platform are thoroughly vetted and commit to uphold five core values:

Committing to freedom and truth

Celebrating the sanctity of life

Supporting small and local businesses

Believing in American greatness

Agreeing that the Constitution is non-negotiable.”

For more information, visit its website.