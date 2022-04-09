INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) plans to close a portion of Minnesota Street between South Butler Avenue and South Spencer Avenue beginning Monday April 11, for bridge work.

Eastbound traffic will be rerouted using Southeastern Avenue, East Raymond Street and Arlington Avenue. Westbound traffic should follow the detour in reverse, using Arlington, East Raymond, and Southeastern. Motorists should be aware that Emerson Ave. between Southeastern and Raymond has been closed to traffic since early March for similar work.

According to a release from DPW, “When complete later this summer, both bridges over Bean Creek will reopen featuring new superstructures, expanded travel lanes and six-foot sidewalks.” Minnesota over Bean Creek is expected to reopen in late July.