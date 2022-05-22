INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning Monday, May 23, Indy DPW expects to close a portion of Shelby Street between Southeastern Avenue and Bates Street to complete resurfacing, patching and connectivity.

During the first phase of construction, Shelby will close between Southeastern Avenue and Bates Street. This segment of the street is expected to re-open in mid-June. While closed, traffic will be detoured using Southeastern Avenue, State Street, English Avenue, Fletcher Avenue, College Avenue and Washington Street.

During the second phase, contractors will begin similar improvements between English Ave. and Prospect Street. Northbound traffic will be redirected to use Virginia Avenue, Calvary Street, and English Avenue to reconnect with Shelby. Southbound traffic will follow English Avenue, Calvary Street, and Virginia Ave.

Pedestrians traveling southbound will be redirected to Lexington Avenue, Laurel Street, and Prospect Street. Northbound will follow the same route but in reverse, starting at Prospect Street.