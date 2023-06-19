INDIANAPOLIS – Trash pickup will be delayed this week for Indianapolis residents.

The Indiana Department of Public Works will operate on a slide schedule because of Juneteenth (June 19), a city holiday. This affects curbside recycling, residential trash and heavy trash pickup.

The change means services will be delayed by a day. The schedule will look like this:

Residents with normal pickup on Monday will have service Tuesday, June 20

Residents with normal pickup on Tuesday will have service Wednesday, June 21

Residents with normal pickup on Wednesday will have service Thursday, June 22

Residents with normal pickup on Thursday will have service Friday, June 23

Residents with normal pickup on Friday will have service Saturday, June 24

DPW services will resume their normal schedule next week.