INDIANAPOLIS – Trash pickup will be delayed this week for Indianapolis residents.
The Indiana Department of Public Works will operate on a slide schedule because of Juneteenth (June 19), a city holiday. This affects curbside recycling, residential trash and heavy trash pickup.
The change means services will be delayed by a day. The schedule will look like this:
- Residents with normal pickup on Monday will have service Tuesday, June 20
- Residents with normal pickup on Tuesday will have service Wednesday, June 21
- Residents with normal pickup on Wednesday will have service Thursday, June 22
- Residents with normal pickup on Thursday will have service Friday, June 23
- Residents with normal pickup on Friday will have service Saturday, June 24
DPW services will resume their normal schedule next week.