DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The driver accused of killing Master Trooper James Bailey now faces a murder charge, the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney announced Thursday.

Terry DeWaine Sands II, 42, of Marion is charged with murder in the death of Bailey, a state trooper who was placing stop sticks on I-69 in Auburn to deter Sands when the driver hit him.

Photo of Terry Sands provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Dept.

The prosecution is requesting life without parole for Sands, who also now faces charges of operating with a controlled substance causing death, a Level 4 felony, and a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement.

Sands was initially charged with resisting law enforcement causing death, a Level 2 felony.

A hearing is set for 1 p.m. Thursday.