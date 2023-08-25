FISHERS, Ind. – A car crashed into a Fishers home late Thursday night after an officer attempted to make a traffic stop.

According to the Fishers Police Department, an officer tried to pull over a black Kia sedan at 11:27 p.m. after seeing it run a red light at E. 116th Street and Allisonville Road. The car also had a “false and fictitious” license plate, police said.

The driver initially stopped before taking off as the officer approached. The driver then turned off the vehicle’s lights and went into a neighborhood near Easy Street and Allisonville Road. The officer stopped the pursuit after losing sight of the Kia, but police began setting up a perimeter around the neighborhood.

A few minutes later, at 11:34 p.m., dispatchers received a call from a home in the 11000 block of Easy Street, with the caller reporting that a car had crashed into the home and injured someone.

The injured occupant was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, police said. Video from the scene showed significant damage to the home, with the Kia covered in debris.

Police believe the driver of the Kia ditched the car and ran off. Officers were unable to find the individual after searching the area.

The crash remains under investigation.