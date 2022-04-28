SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead after veering into the wrong lane and colliding head-on with a Spencer County Sheriff’s Department deputy in southern Indiana.

According to the Indiana State Police, the deadly collision occurred shortly after 5 a.m. CST on Thursday on State Road 66 near Old Lamar Highway in Spencer County. Police said a Honda SUV was traveling eastbound when it drove off the roadway, overcorrected, and drove straight into the path of a sheriff’s deputy who was driving westbound.

Police said after the collision the deputy was transported to Owensboro Hospital where he was then flown to Louisville. The deputy’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to state police. The driver of the Honda, however, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The name of the deceased has not been released at this time nor has any further information about their identity. Police said drugs and alcohol aren’t believed to be factors in the crash.