INDIANAPOLIS — One person was ejected from a vehicle, and two houses were hit in an early morning crash in Fountain Square.

Police were first called to a home in the 1100 block of S. State Avenue just before 5 a.m. for a report of a building collapse.

Once on the scene, officers saw a vehicle had struck the home as well as a neighboring house.

Fountain Square crash site

Investigators believe a male driver was headed south on S. State when he left the road and cut through several yards, clipping the corner of one house and then coming to a rest on a trailer located at the second home.

Police say the driver was ejected and is in “extremely critical condition.” They believe he was speeding.

Families were inside both of the homes that were hit. Everyone in the homes is okay.