DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead following a rollover crash in Delaware County Wednesday night.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was going westbound on State Road 32 near County Road 650 East when it briefly went off-road.

As the driver got back on the road, investigators say the car started to slide and continued “out of control.”

The car once again left the road at the intersection, went into a ditch, through a fence, hit a utility pole and began rolling over before striking a tree.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and landed in a yard. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say the driver was speeding.