INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis metro police officers are investigating an early Tuesday morning school bus crash with two students on board.

This happened just after 9 a.m. off 10th Street and Country Club Road on the city’s west side.

The bus involved was from the Metropolitan School District of Wayne Township. Initial reports indicate that an SUV crossed the center line of the road before the crash.

The kids were checked out by medics on the scene, then released and sent to school. The driver of the other vehicle received minor injuries and was picked up by a family member.

IMPD says there were no serious injuries. The school bus driver was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Police say the roadway is expected to be closed for the next several hours while officers investigate the crash.

This is a developing story, we will update as we learn more.