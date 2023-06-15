GREENWOOD, Ind. — Well, this person might need a head check. Luckily they were already in the doctor’s office when they drove into a building in Greenwood.

At approximately 9:10 a.m. at 965 Emerson Parkway, a car jumped the curb and drove into the Franciscan Physician Network Southeast Family Medicine office, according to a press release sent from Franciscan Health.

The Director of Operations at the facility, Sherry Glaser, stated that a patient and provider were in one of the rooms at the time of the crash, but neither of them were physically injured.

The crash did however cause a water pipe to bust that completely flooded a hallway. Water was then shut off to the impacted part of the building. The accident also damaged the outside of the building. Several windows were broken and the ceiling tile collapsed in two of the examination rooms.

Fire crews determined the building to be structurally safe.

The unidentified driver was transported to Franciscan Health Indianapolis for evaluation.