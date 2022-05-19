INDIANAPOLIS – Drivers on the northeast side should be on the lookout for reduced speeds and slowed or stopped traffic on I-465 this weekend.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, crews are set to restripe and shift southbound traffic as part of the Clear Path 465 project to add lanes and rebuild the interstate.

I-465 eastbound and southbound traffic will be down to one lane from Allisonville Road to 56th Street. Eastbound drivers will see reduced speeds along with slowed or stopped traffic as early as the Keystone Avenue exchange.

Image via INDOT

Drivers should expect long delays in the Castleton area and look for alternate routes. The work is set to begin at 9 p.m. Friday, weather permitting, and continue into Saturday and Sunday.

The work will also mean the temporary closure of the Allisonville Road exit to I-465 eastbound. The on-ramp from I-69 southbound to I-465 southbound will be reduced to a single lane.

Northbound and westbound I-465 are expected to remain open during construction with a reduced work zone speed limit of 45 mph.

INDOT expects all lanes and ramps to reopen by Sunday night.