INDIANAPOLIS – After a busy weekend that took eastbound I-465 down to a single lane, new lanes and fresh pavement greeted central Indiana commuters on Monday morning.

The Indiana Department of Transportation closed two eastbound lanes and multiple ramps so crews could switch traffic to the newly redone lanes. They also set barrier walls.

Westbound traffic will stay on the existing travel lanes for the rest of the week before moving to new pavement starting on Dec. 22, INDOT said.

More work is ahead as part of the I-69 Finish Line project.

Harding Street work

Lane restrictions started Saturday on Harding Street underneath I-465, with northbound and southbound reduced to one dedicated left turn lane, one through lane and one right turn lane. This configuration will remain in place for much of next year.

Crews will start demolition of the westbound I-465 bridge. Drivers should slow down in the construction zone.

Bluff Road work

Crews will also begin demolition of the I-465 overpass on Bluff Road, with that work expected to continue through Thursday (Dec. 21). Drivers will see nightly closures on Bluff Road between Thompson Road and Hanna Avenue from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

While local access will be maintained during the closure, the recommended detour is Thompson Road to Meridian Street to Hanna Avenue, back to Bluff Road.

Nightly closures will resume on Jan. 2.

Image via INDOT/I-69 Finish Line

Rolling closures this week

Drivers should also watch for “rolling closures” on eastbound and westbound I-465 this week while crews install new overhead signs and structures.

Other work

The temporary access for northbound State Road 37 at Edgewood Avenue has been permanently removed, INDOT said. Access to Edgewood will now come via Epler Avenue or Southport Road, INDOT said.

In addition, crews in Johnson County are expected to lift the single-lane restriction on northbound SR 37 near SR 144 and Olive Branch Road before holiday travel. They had been performing median work there.