NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Drought conditions are getting worse in central Indiana as 11% of the state is now under a severe drought while a moderate drought expands over more of the state, including several counties in central Indiana.

Weather Authority Meteorologist Krista McEnany said June is way behind in terms of rain with parts of the state seeing a 2.5 to 3 inch deficit.

”Where we should be by this time in the month is very behind in almost all locations, some much worse than others,” McEnany said.

For first responders, they’re on the lookout.

”It puts everything a little more heightened alert, grass is going to burn a little quicker,” said Tim Griffin with the Carmel Fire Dept.

Especially with the Fourth of July right around the corner.

“Last Fourth of July was really dry like this,” Griffin said. “We had three fires on the Fourth, and at least two we contribute to fireworks.”

As more fireworks get bought – Griffin said they would prefer people leave the pyrotechnics to the professionals.

”The last thing you want is during a holiday to have it end in tragedy,” Griffin said.

The drought outlook between now and the Fourth is not looking great.

“Certainly we could get under some heavy thunderstorms that provide relief for some, but we don’t have any widespread rain that’s coming our way,” McEnany said.

As conditions continue to dry, a burn ban is always a possibility.

Only a few central Indiana counties are under a burn ban. Those are Vermillion and Fountain on the western edge of the state.

Hamilton County EMA Director Shane Booker said the decision is up to fire officials in each jurisdiction

”They’re monitoring what’s going on in there areas, they’re looking at how many runs they’re responding to that are related to brush fires or grass fires,” Booker said.

One Hamilton County agency just responded to a grass fire. Noblesville firefighters handled a blaze in the median of State Road 37 near the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office – Booker could smell it from his office in the basement.

”There was kind of that odor of smoke,” Booker said.

Griffin wants people to keep an eye out for any fires in these dry times.

”We’d much rather get the call, go out and check it out before it turns into something worse,” Griffin said.

You can check up on drought conditions across the state on the U.S. Drought Monitor website.