WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A Richmond woman is under arrest after allegedly driving drunk and colliding with a sheriff’s deputy after crossing the centerline.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, the collision occurred on Saturday at approximately 11:54 p.m. on U.S. 40 west of Salisbury Road.

The sheriff’s department said the deputy was driving eastbound on U.S. 40 when a maroon 2021 Nissan Kicks SUV swerved into oncoming traffic. The deputy reportedly made a quick evasive maneuver which led to the Nissan striking the patrol cruiser on the rear passenger door, narrowly avoiding a head-on collision.

The sheriff’s department identified the driver of the Nissan as 28-year-old Taylor Scalf. Scalf reportedly showed signs of intoxication and was given a blood draw. She reported was tested to have a blood alcohol content of .323, four times the legal limit.

Scalf sustained very minor wounds, according to the sheriff’s department, while the deputy wasn’t injured in the crash.

Scalf was taken into custody. She is charged with operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, along with two misdemeanor charges of OWI.

Further investigation also revealed that Scalf had a license plate on her vehicle that did not belong to her vehicle.