PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A man driving a dump truck was flown to the hospital Tuesday morning after he lost control and rolled the vehicle in Putnam County, Indiana State Police said.

Authorities were called to U.S. 40, near County Road 475 East, around 8:30 a.m. in response to the crash.

They arrived to find a 2017 Mack (tri-axle) had crash and came to rest on its driver’s side. Police said the Greencastle Fire Department helped extract the driver — a 64-year-old Crawfordsville man — from the vehicle. He was flown to a hospital in Indianapolis with serious injuries, state police said.

A preliminary crash investigation by ISP shows that the driver was headed eastbound on U.S. 40 when, for an unknown reason, he lost control of the truck and traveled to the south side of US 40, running off of the roadway. The driver then overcorrected back to the north side and traveled into the median, which caused the truck to roll over.