COLUMBUS, Ind. – An Edinburgh woman died after being hit by a car in Columbus Wednesday night.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers responded around 8:15 p.m. to a report that a pedestrian had been hit on Indianapolis Road near Arcadia Drive.

The driver, a 28-year-old Bersain J. Ozaeta, 28, of Columbus, told police he was driving his Nissan Sentra southbound on Indianapolis Road when he hit someone who was walking along the road.

The pedestrian, identified as 38-year-old Victoria N. Hagan of Edinburgh, was pronounced dead at the scene. Indianapolis Road was closed for about five hours.

The crash remains under investigation. Other responding agencies included the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, Edinburgh Police Department, CRH EMS, Columbus Fire Department and the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office.