INDIANAPOLIS — Reader’s Digest has spoken and they selected the Top Diners in the U.S. for all 50 states for foodies that like to travel.

For Hoosiers, Edward’s Drive-In won the bid for 2023.

The rd.com study said, “From Alabama to Wyoming, every state has its most memorable and delicious greasy spoon. These are the 50 best diners in the country.”

The Hoosier tradition of the tenderloin

Those from Indiana know, Hoosiers are known for the breaded pork tenderloin sandwich. According to Reader’s Digest, the biggest (and best) Hoosier tenderloins can be found at Edward’s in Indianapolis, where they once made a 150-pound sandwich for the Indy 500.

The study said you could pair your tenderloin with a side of “greasy hand-dipped onion rings and a frosty homemade root beer.”

Unfortunately, you’ll never get the opportunity to try the Hoosier goods ever again.

Previous reports explained, that in 2022, after 60 years in business, the iconic diner officially closed its doors. The ’50s style diner had been a staple in its southeast community for decades.

Last year, FOX59 viewers also named their tenderloin the “best in the region.”

The sandwich has been featured on the Travel Channel show Man Versus Food.

In November 2021, the pork tenderloin sandwich also was named Indy’s Best in the FOX59 morning show’s ongoing franchise.

Reporter Sherman Burdette hit the road to visit Edward’s Drive-In to deliver the news himself.

Reason behind Edward’s closure

After its initial closure in early 2022, the diner decided to convert its eaterie to “truck form.” The owners had opened the Dashboard Diner food truck when the Super Bowl came to Indy.

“We never wanted to get out of the food business. We just need to redesign how we do it,” explained owner Jeff Edwards. “The mayor said we need you to put a truck in the Super Bowl, and I said, ‘You know what? If I build a truck, it’s going to be the best truck in the city.’”

The food truck was halted for good later in 2022 after a death in the family of the restaurant’s co-founder. The Dashboard food truck was then sold.

As previously reported, like many restaurants, Edward’s had to close during the start of the pandemic. At that time, they had 65 employees. But when they reopened, only 42 returned. The restaurant also dealt with shipping issues for food products.

Eventually, the establishment was not able to keep up with their heavy demand.

Reader’s Digest claimed to find the best diner in Indiana, it had a team that “thoroughly investigated customer ratings, TripAdvisor scores, and local gossip to find the absolute best diner in every state.”

With Indiana, some Hoosiers may take issue with the fact that “2023’s best” is no longer around. Will 2024 bring a viable candidate for foodies to try?

Reader’s Digest List

49 of the country’s other Top Diners of 2023:

Alabama: City Cafe Diner

Alaska: Gwennie’s Old Alaska Restaurant

Arizona: Mel’s Diner

Arkansas: At The Corner

California: Peggy Sue’s 50’s Diner

Colorado: Moonlight Diner

Connecticut: O’Rourke’s Diner

Delaware: Lucky’s Coffee Shop

Florida: Peter Pan Diner

Georgia: Home Grown Restaurant

Hawaii: Rainbow Drive-In

Idaho: Jimmy’s Down the Street

Illinois: Charlie Parker’s Diner

Indiana: Edward’s Drive-In

Iowa: Bluebird Diner

Kansas: Jimmie’s Diner

Kentucky: Parkette Drive-In

Louisiana: Dodson Roadside Cafe & Creamery

Maine: Becky’s Diner

Maryland: Double T Diner

Massachusetts: The Breakfast Club

Michigan: Fleetwood Diner

Minnesota: Al’s Breakfast

Mississippi: Ajax Diner

Missouri: Courtesy Diner

Montana: Roadhouse Diner

Nebraska: Shirley’s Diner

Nevada: Du-par’s Restaurant & Bakery

New Hampshire: Red Arrow Diner

New Jersey: Tops Diner

New Mexico: 66 Diner

New York: Ellen’s Stardust Diner

North Carolina: Midnight Diner

North Dakota: Kroll’s Diner

Ohio: Fred’s Diner

Oklahoma: Sid’s Diner

Oregon: Original Hotcake & Steak House

Pennsylvania: Neptune Diner

Rhode Island: Modern Diner

South Carolina: Early Bird Diner

South Dakota: Phillips Avenue Diner

Tennessee: Mel’s Diner

Texas: Magnolia Cafe South

Utah: Moab Diner

Vermont: Chelsea Royal Diner

Virginia: Pink Cadillac Diner

Washington: Frank’s Diner

West Virginia: Grandma’s Diner

Wisconsin: Frank’s Diner

Wyoming: Johnny J’s Diner

More information on the picks for 2023 can be found on the Reader’s Digest website.