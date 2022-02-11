FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify two males who supposedly went to a wrong home and opened fire on “an innocent elderly woman” as she answered at the door.

It was around 11 p.m. Dec. 23 when two males showed up at a home in the 2000 block of Taylor Street, just southwest of downtown Fort Wayne, in a grey or silver Ford Escape and rang the doorbell of the home.

In a video from a Ring doorbell shared with WANE 15, one man in a light-colored coat approaches the home and opens a storm door while a second male stands at the back of the porch. One male says “hit ’em, hit ’em, hit ’em right now.”

When the elderly woman answered, the male opened fire, police said. One of the males fired eight shots into the door, the video shows.

Suspect in shooting on Taylor Street on Dec. 23, 2021, is shown. (Fort Wayne Police)

In the video, the woman yells “Oh my God,” and “call the police.”

The woman was struck with gunfire. Police said she was hospitalized in critical condition, but survived.

Police said in a news release Friday that investigators believe the males went to the wrong house. “The injured female was completely innocent and the wrong person,” police said.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867 or the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1201.