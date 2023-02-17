INDIANAPOLIS — The visionaries behind the Indy Eleven stadium coming to downtown Indy are giving a first glimpse of the $1 billion dollar development.

Plans to begin site work at the future “Eleven Park” are set for May, and the hope is for the first games for the Indy Eleven team to roll out in summer of 2025, according to Indy Eleven and Keystone Group.

The main component of the future permanent home for Indianapolis’ USL Championship soccer team is a 20,000-seat multipurpose stadium.

Eleven Park rendering

Eleven Park rendering

Eleven Park rendering

Eleven Park rendering

Eleven Park rendering

Eleven Park rendering

But that is far from all.

There will also be:

600+ apartments

4,000-seat music and entertainment venue

205,000 square feet of office space

197,000 square feet for retail space and restaurants including rooftop bars

public plazas with green space including outdoor stage, kids play zone, water features, dog park

public parking garages

Eleven Park will be built where industrial manufacturer Diamond Chain currently stands at 402 Kentucky Ave. The company is due to vacate the property by the end of April and has already ceased production.

“Eleven Park will not only change the skyline of Indianapolis, but will add over a thousand jobs, have a huge economic impact, create quality of life benefits and attract talent and opportunities to our city and state,” said Ersal Ozdemir, Chairman and Founder of Keystone Group & Indy Eleven.

Organizers hope the public plaza will be used for community events year round including farmers’ markets.

AECOM Hunt will be the construction manager for the project. It’s the same company that constructed Lucas Oil Stadium and Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, as well as SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

For more information on the project, follow the @ElevenParkIndy and @IndyEleven channels on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter , and visit elevenpark.com .