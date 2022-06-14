BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — An accident involving three vehicles claimed the life of a 72-year-old man from Elizabethtown, according to authorities.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department said the crash occurred on State Road 7 just north of S. 450 E at approximately 3 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, deputies reported a semi, an SUV and a pickup truck all involved in the collision.

Police said the 72-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. State Road 7 was closed for approximately four hours due to the crash and investigation.

Police have not released any further information at this time about the deceased.

No other injuries were reported, according to authorities. The investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.