ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like.

But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?”

According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It can be from a simple restaurant with just one or two things on the menu (like Jones’ Bar-B-Q Diner in Marianna, Arkansas).

The food and dining site has pinpointed each state’s best once-in-a-lifetime meal, and you can find Indiana’s near the state’s northern border.

Artisan (505 South Main Street) in Elkhart takes the honor for the Hoosier state.

The AAA Four Diamond Award-winning restaurant is known for its “steakhouse classics like ribeye and garlic mashed potato, along with more modern dishes like miso sea bass with jasmine rice and lotus root.”

The restaurant was opened in 2015 by Kurt Janowsky who hoped to create “a warm and inviting modern American restaurant that delivers an uncommon hospitality experience.”

Artisan is no stranger to recognition. It was named one of OpenTable’s top 100 restaurants of 2019. It also received a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence.

The Elkhart eatery is open for dinner only Monday through Saturday.