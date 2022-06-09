Photo via Brody Cook

SUMMITVILLE, Ind. – Wednesday’s storms left their mark on a Madison County town, leaving behind significant damage as they swept through.

According to Madison County EMA Director Tom Ecker, a tornado hit Summitville. A National Weather Service team has arrived to assess the damage and confirm the tornado report.

Ecker said the tornado was on the ground for about three miles and started just northwest of town. Officials were able to track the path based on crop damage.

One building—the water department office—was destroyed.

At Summitville Elementary School, multiple air conditioning/heating units rolled over on the roof. The roof itself may have sustained additional damage, Ecker said.

Four homes were left with major damage, while several other buildings around town sustained what Ecker described as minor damage. Photos from the area showed downed trees and powerlines. The storm also tossed around a trampoline, photos showed.

The town was under emergency status Wednesday night, with people being asked not to enter Summitville as first responders went home-to-home checking on residents.

Residents were urged to check on their neighbors and to call 911 if they needed help.

Homeowners were advised to leave storm damage alone until first responders could document it for insurance purposes.

The town lifted the emergency status just before 10 p.m.