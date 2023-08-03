INDIANAPOLIS – Deep discounts, a retro ’90s feel and more await Hoosiers Thursday at the Indiana State Fair.

This marks the first $3 Thursday of this year’s fair. It means $3 gate admission, $3 Midway rides and $3 food options at every food stand. You can get tickets here.

The deal is presented by the Indiana Secretary of State. You’ll find $3 Thursdays on Aug. 10 and Aug. 17 as well.

’90s Retro Night on the free stage

The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage will have a retro feel Thursday night. It’s Retro Rewind ’90s Night featuring DJ Kurt Streblow.

Streblow, the in-house DJ and host for the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever, will spin up some of the decade’s biggest hits starting at 7:30 p.m.

Premium area access to the concert is available for $50 and includes fair admission, access to the reserved viewing area, private bar, private restrooms and concert laminate. Premium experiences for other free concerts are still available.

Final week for Illuminate

This is the final week for Illuminate at the Indiana State Fair. The indoor light display is free with paid admission and designed for all ages.

You’ll find it in the air-conditioned Expo Hall, making it a great place to take a break from outdoors.

Other Thursday events

Visitors will find plenty of things to do at the fair on Thursday, from the Swifty Swine Racing Pigs on Main Street (12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.) to Otter Adventure at MHS Family Fun Park (2 p.m. 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.) and the Xpogo: Extreme Pogo Stunt Team in the Backyard (12 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.).

Several basketball-related attractions also await fairgoers, including the Pacers Sports and Entertainment Exhibit and Land of Legends: Indiana’s Basketball Legacy. You’ll find both at the Harvest Pavilion from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Find a list of events here.

You can learn more about the Indiana State Fair here.