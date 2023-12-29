EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police say a man with a lifetime ban from all Walmart locations was arrested on Thursday after he attempted to steal three Lego sets from the store.

According to an affidavit, officers were dispatched to the Walmart on North Burkhardt Road following reports that a man banned from the store was inside and attempting to steal items by placing them in his trunk. Officers were able to make with the suspect, identified as Colten Noller, 25, after initiating a traffic stop on his vehicle.

Police say Noller claimed he paid for the items, and he had a receipt in his fanny pack. However, police say they were unable to find a receipt for three Lego sets inside the vehicle. When asked about his ban from Walmart, Noller allegedly claimed he thought it was for one year and at a different store. Authorities say Noller is banned from all Walmart properties for life, and the store on North Burkhardt was the same store that issued the ban.

Noller was transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and charged with criminal trespass and theft.