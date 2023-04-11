RICHMOND, Ind. — Evacuation orders have been issued for Richmond residents who live within a half mile of a roaring industrial fire.

A large plume can be seen belching black smoke into the sky above Richmond from a fire that broke out at an industrial site located at 358 NW F Street in Richmond.

Media partners report that the facility is a former lawn mower manufacturer that has been closed for years and is now used for storage.

Richmond Mayor Dave Snow said the facility is used for recycling and stores plastic and other material.

Large fire at industrial site in Richmond on April 11, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Shook Global Media Enterpirse)

Large fire at industrial site in Richmond on April 11, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Shook Global Media Enterpirse)

Large fire at industrial site in Richmond on April 11, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Shook Global Media Enterpirse)

Large fire at industrial site in Richmond on April 11, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Shook Global Media Enterpirse)

Large fire at industrial site in Richmond on April 11, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Shook Global Media Enterpirse)

A mix of homes and businesses are located near the recycling facility.

Residents within a half mile of the fire are asked to evacuate by the Wayne County Emergency Management Agency.

Wayne County EMA said Richmond residents further than a half mile from the fire should shelter in place, meaning residents should turn off HVAC units and keep windows and doors closed. Pets should also be brought inside.

“Stay safe, stay clear of the area,” Snow said.

Please see attached map of evacuation zone. pic.twitter.com/mnDbZtu8ox — Dave Snow (@mayordavesnow) April 11, 2023 Richmond Mayor Tweets evacuation zone map

All after school activies have been canceled due to the large fire, according to Richmond Community Schools.

No injuries have been reported. Mayor Snow said fire departments from nearby communities have been called in to help.

“The scope of the fire is our biggest issue,” Snow said.

At this time, there is no timeline on how long it will take to put out the massive fire.

Those in need of assistance are asked to call (765) 973-9399.

Bethesda Ministries, located at 2200 Peacock Road, is serving as a temporary shelter, according to Wayne County EMA.

SMOKE from Richmond fire detected by area Doppler radar. Winds carry plume east along I-70 into Ohio just after 4pm Tuesday #INwx #OHwx pic.twitter.com/qu65m5kUMj — Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) April 11, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.