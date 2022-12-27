EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man spent part of his Christmas in jail after police say he dialed 911 too many times.

That night, officers were dispatched to a home on the city’s westside for a stolen vehicle report. The man who spoke with officers told them a family member let their son take the car.

Officers explained to the man that no crime was committed, but they say he was very drunk and refused to listen.

According to EPD, the man continued to call police several more times before officers came back and arrested him for abuse of 911 services. The man has since bonded out of jail.