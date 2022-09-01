EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An Evansville man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after he pled guilty to the distribution of child sexual abuse material.

In July 2019, an FBI agent working in Salt Lake City, Utah was conducting an undercover investigation using the application “Kik”, per court documents.

On July 18, 2019, the Kik user “clcarder” messaged the agent and they began communicating. The user told the agent that they expressed an interest in having sex with children and proceeded to send two videos depicting minors engaging in sexual explicit content.

User clcarder was later identified by law enforcement to be Chris Lynn Carder II, 36, of Evansville. A search warrant was executed at Carder’s home in Evansville on March 12, 2020.

Following the search warrant, Carder confessed to creating the Kik account to send material depicting the sexual abuse of children. Investigators were able to access the data that was stored on two of Carder’s cellphones and found child sex abuse materials on them.

The images and videos that Carder distributed and possessed included depictions of the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12. Some of the content involved sadistic or masochistic conduct or other depictions of violence.

The FBI investigated this case. U.S. District Judge Richard Young ordered that Carder be supervised by the U.S. Probation Officer for eight years following his release from federal prison. Young also ordered Carder to pay $6,000 in restitution to the child exploitation victims.

Carder must register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works, or goes to school, as required by law.