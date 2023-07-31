HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Evansville parents on Monday after authorities say their five-month-old child suffered “catastrophic” injuries while in their home.

According to a release from VCSO, Cheyenne Elmore-Sitz, 23, and Javontae Goldsby, 31, called 911 on Wednesday night to report their child was not breathing. Emergency crews arrived at the scene and took over life-saving measures before the infant was transported to a hospital and placed on a ventilator. The sheriff’s office says the infant remains on life support in Petyon Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.

The release says a medical examination revealed the infant had sustained a skull fracture, subdural hematomas, retinal hemorrhages and subarachnoid bleeding. Authorities described the injuries as consistent with abusive head trauma and violent shaking or impact. The infant was diagnosed with traumatic brain injury, and officials say he is not likely to survive.

Authorities say Elmore-Sitz and Goldsby told investigators the infant had not been in the care of anyone else during the time period when the injuries occurred. Both reportedly denied inflicting the injuries, however law enforcement says they gave conflicting statements regarding which parent put the infant to bed prior to the discovery that the infant was not breathing.

Elmore-Sitz and Goldsby were arrested on Monday and charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury and aggravated battery. Both are being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center.