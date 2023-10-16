INDIANAPOLIS — Lane restrictions are coming to a portion of I-65 in Indianapolis.

Per a press release from the Indiana Department of Transportation, crews will reduce I-65 northbound and southbound to a single lane over 82nd Street from the hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning on Oct. 16.

The project will allow Milestone Contractors’ construction teams to complete a thin deck overlay and hot mix asphalt (HMA) paving, according to INDOT. The project is supposed to be completed by Oct. 21 at 6 a.m., weather permitting.

INDOT encourages drivers to consider worker safety when driving through any construction zone. Officials also urge motorists to slow down, use caution and avoid distractions when traveling through work zones.