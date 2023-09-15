MUNCIE, Ind. — The search for a missing Muncie woman led to the arrest of her ex-husband on a murder charge.

The Muncie Police Department said the family of 46-year-old Marcia Curtis reported her missing on Sept. 6.

On Thursday, detectives following up on leads found remains at an abandoned property along East County Road 800S. After further investigation, police said the remains were identified as those of Curtis. They described the case as an active homicide investigation.

Officers then arrested Curtis’ ex-husband, 50-year-old Ceasar L. Curtis, on a preliminary murder charge. Police didn’t provide any additional details about Marcia Curtis’ death or the circumstances surrounding her ex-husband’s arrest.

Court records indicated that Marcia Curtis filed for divorce in December 2022. The marriage was formally dissolved on March 28, according to the case log.