MUNCIE, Ind. — An ex-Muncie police officer was jailed Friday after covering up a crime committed by a fellow police officer.

Dalton Kurtz, 34, was sentenced to 6 months in jail, ordered to pay a special assessment fine of $100.00, and 1 year of supervised release, according to the United States District Court Southern District of Indiana. He was also fined $1,000 interest, but that fee was waived.

Kurtz, who faced up to three years in prison, is a former Muncie police officer who pleaded guilty in 2021 to concealing and failing to report another officer’s inappropriate use of force during a 2018 arrest.

Kurtz and fellow Muncie Officer Chase Winkle were dispatched on June 5, 2018, when three juveniles fled from police after crashing a vehicle into a building. One juvenile was later found lying face down in a yard with his arms out in front of him, prosecutors stated. Winkle then ran toward the juvenile and allegedly kicked him in the head.

Even though Kurtz knew Winkle’s actions were illegal, he did not report them and tried to conceal them by writing a false report.

Several other Muncie police officers were previously indicted for false reporting.

To learn more about this story please view here.