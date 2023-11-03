INDIANAPOLIS – Drivers who use Emerson Avenue to access I-465 should watch for nighttime ramp closures.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will close the eastbound and westbound entrance ramps to I-465 from Emerson on Friday starting around 9 p.m. The ramps are expected to reopen by 6 a.m. Saturday, weather permitting.

Image via INDOT

According to INDOT, the closure will allow contractor Road Safe to complete pavement markings.

Drivers will need to use a different route to access the interstate while crews are working on the ramps.