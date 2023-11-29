NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Drivers will see significant work on the 146th Street and Allisonville Road interchange this week–and that will be the case for months.

Once reconstructed, the existing intersection will be converted into a grade-separated interchange designed to reduce congestion and improve traffic safety.

The $44 million project will include a new bridge on 146th Street over Allisonville Road with ramps allowing drivers in both directions to exit 146th Street onto a roundabout. Other work includes a new storm sewer system, pavement and street lighting. Crews will also widen the White River Bridge to the west to match the traffic flow.

Image via Superior Construction

Image via Superior Construction

Image via Superior Construction

Image via Superior Construction

Superior Construction will perform the work on behalf of the Indiana Department of Transportation. The company did substantial work on the North Split interchange this summer.

The contractor will collaborate on the project with United Consulting and Butler, Fairman & Seufert. Crews laid the initial groundwork for the project in May and have been steadily working to ramp things up.

Recently, Superior Construction raised the westbound precast girder for widening the 146th Street Bridge over the White River. The work required the full closure of 146th Street during overnight hours.

Work is expected to wrap up by June 2025.

The project is estimated to require:

4,370 cubic yards of concrete

4,650 square yards of bridge deck overlay

3,205 linear feet of precast girders

4,510 linear feet of piling

26,845 square feet of MSE Wall

729,500 pounds of concrete reinforcement:

10,726 linear feet of new storm sewer

300 new drainage structures

6,640 square yards of asphalt

97,150 cubic yards of fill to complete the earthwork phase