INDIANAPOLIS – Drivers on the northeast side of Indianapolis should be prepared for some major traffic headaches in the weeks to come.

Allisonville Road will close for a bridge resurfacing project between the I-465 ramps from 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, to 6 a.m. on Friday, July 1.

Crews will need dry weather to complete the work, which means the project could extend further into July, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Image of Allisonville Road project via INDOT

The bridge deck overlay will protect the driving surface from water and road salt, INDOT said, with the goal of minimizing potholes and future repairs.

The I-465 westbound ramps will stay open for Allisonville Road north of the bridge and I-465 eastbound ramps will remain open for traffic south of the bridge.

Drivers should expect long delays because of the construction.

The suggested detour route will follow 86th Street, Center Run Drive and 82nd Street. Traffic shifts will allow the Allisonville Road bike path to stay open through the work zone and across the bridge.

Binford Boulevard ramp

It won’t be long before INDOT closes the northbound Binford Boulevard ramp to westbound I-465 as part of a multi-year project. INDOT said the ramp closure is needed to keep interstate traffic moving through the duration of the Clear Path 465 project.

The closure will also allow for the completion of temporary ramps nearby at the I-69 and I-465 interchange, INDOT said.

The Binford ramp closure is expected on or after July 5. The closure could be delayed if weather conditions disrupt the Allisonville Road project.

Image of Binford Boulevard ramp closure via INDOT

Shoulder repaving

That’s not all drivers will have to contend with.

Westbound I-465 traffic will be down to one lane from 82nd Street to the White River after 9 p.m. on Friday, June 24, so crews can repave the shoulders for the upcoming traffic shift. They’ll work on the eastbound lanes as time allows.

Three additional weekends of I-465 lane closures are expected next month for shoulder paving. The work will lead to short-term ramp closures, INDOT said.