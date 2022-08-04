INDIANAPOLIS — An expired license plate led police to pull over a suspect who had methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, police say.

According to Indiana State Police, a state trooper stopped a red 2005 Dodge Ram on Keystone Avenue near Werges Avenue after noticing a problem with the truck’s license plate.

The trooper said the license plate appeared to be damaged and didn’t have a visible expiration sticker. When the trooper ran the plate, he discovered it was on the incorrect vehicle.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers arrived to assist. Police searched the vehicle and discovered multiple bags of meth, three packages of wax consistent with narcotics, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a handgun.

Twenty-eight-year-old Lane Eby was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine formal charges in the case if warranted.