INDIANAPOLIS – An extreme car show is coming to town!

The event, Nitro Extreme, is described as, “an unpredictable whirlwind show that features adrenaline rushing elements, speed, wheelies, obstacles, burning rubber, fire stunts, and so much more,” according to a press release from Nitro Extreme.

The show will be featured at both Castleton Square Mall and Greenwood Park Mall.

The showtimes will be as follows for the Greenwood Park Mall location:

May 25: Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

May 26: Friday at 7:30 p.m.

May 27: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

May 28: Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

May 29: Monday at 7:30 p.m.

The showtimes will be as follows for the Castleton Square Mall location:

June 1: Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

June 2: Friday at 7:30 p.m.

June 3: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

June 4: Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

To learn more and purchase tickets to the event, please visit their website here.