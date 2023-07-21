INDIANAPOLIS — The hot air is coming, and it could feel like a hundred degrees next week. That means A/C units will be getting a workout.

“Air conditioners aren’t really designed to keep up with temperatures over 100 degrees. So, if you want your house to be 68 degrees it might not be able to keep up with it,” said Eric Harris of Summers Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling.

With higher temperatures, you could expect more A/C problems.

Now some air conditioning companies like Summers Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling are doing all they can to keep up with repair calls.

“We try to keep our schedule as open as we can to accommodate that influx. We have technicians on standby,” said Harris.

Harris said to make sure you’re A/C unit is in tip-top shape clean air filters, change thermostat batteries and clear all debris around the unit.

“Keeping your house dark during the daytime. Close your windows and drapes to help keep out the heat out,” said Harris.

Folks with Indy Park and Recreation Center tell cooling centers are open across the city.

“We have 27 family centers where you can find more information on our website,” said Alex Cortwright with Indy Parks.

Cortwright said during this heat wave make sure you check on loved ones and pets.

“We also want to make sure that elderly folks have access to that information. Also, reach out to them and make sure they’re aware of where to go,” said Cortwright.

He said Indy Parks pools will be open during the day to help people cool off.

With the heat make sure to stay hydrated, stick to the shade if you can. Also, help anyone who might need assistance during the hotter temperatures.