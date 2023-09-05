A United Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for takeoff from Denver International Airport, Dec. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Federal Aviation Administration and United Airlines have lifted a nationwide ground stop.

The FAA announced that all United departures were to be paused at 1:35 p.m. The order to lift the ground stop came through at approximately 1:50 p.m.

According to a tweet published just after 1:30 p.m., the airline indicated it was “experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports.”

“Flights that are already airborne are continuing their destination as planned,” the tweet added.

The FAA is asking passengers and residents to contact United regarding the request and monitor their website for updates.

FOX59 has reached out to the Indianapolis International Airport for comment. We have not heard back.

This is a developing story.