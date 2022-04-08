INDIANAPOLIS – A weekend event aims to help middle and high school families prepare for the next step in their education.

The Indy School’s High School Fair will feature 17 public high schools. Each will have a representative available to help families figure out the best fit for their student.

Organizers said they’ve seen a need for schools with unique programs.

“A lot of these high schools offer things like earning IT certifications during high school, study abroad programs, early college and dual credit, some STEM focused, project-based learning things. So many things that students can encourage their interests and strengths with,” said Kateri Whitley with the Mind Trust.

The fair will feature workshops on preparing for college and how to apply for scholarships. Organizations can also sign students up for summer learning labs.

The event will feature more than $2,000 in raffle prizes, including gas and grocery gift cards.

If you’re interested, the fair is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Global Village Welcome Center on Lafayette Road. You can find more information here.