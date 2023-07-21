INDIANAPOLIS – Just in time for the Indiana State Fair, the new Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion is ready for business.

The facility underwent a $50 million, 18-month renovation project. Originally opened a century ago, the building known as the “Swine Barn” has hosted generations of Hoosiers and livestock events. It’s now a facility capable of hosting world-class livestock and track events.

Photo via Indiana State Fairgrounds

The newly renovated pavilion is a 196,000-square-foot facility with 118,000 square feet of show floor, a 14,000-square-foot north lobby, 80,000 square feet of clear-span space in the center with 25-foot ceilings and a restored north façade.

“Having a facility at the Indiana State Fairgrounds where we celebrate agriculture, not just a couple weeks in the summer, but year round creates tremendous opportunity for ushering in the next generation of innovation while paying deep respect to the traditions and legacies that made this facility and this place possible,” said Mitch Frazier, chairman of the Indiana State Fair Commission.

While the building will showcase livestock events as it always has, including the nation’s largest swine show in 2024 and 2025, athletics will play a major part in its future.

The Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion will host the 2025 NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championship using a portable 200-meter, banked track. The track will be installed annually to hold similar local, regional and national events.

Rendering of track facility/Indiana State Fairgrounds

The Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center and USA Track & Field announced a partnership Thursday to bring track competitions to the pavilion.

“The opening of this world-class facility in Indianapolis is a significant milestone which underlines the immense commitment by the state of Indiana to the sport of track and field,” said Max Siegel, CEO of USA Track & Field.

The building can also be used for camps, coaching clinics and training during the winter months, Siegel said.

Hoosiers will get their first look at the pavilion during this year’s Indiana State Fair, which opens on July 28 and runs through Aug. 20.